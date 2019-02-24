Politics, Trending

Ballot Box Snatcher Stoned To Death In Lagos(Video)

Okota area of Lagos residents took laws into their own hands by meting out jungle justice on a suspected ballot box snatcher identified simply as Demola during the Presidential and National Assembly elections yesterday.

He was said to have led a group of miscreant to snatch ballot boxes and was escaping with his motorcycle before he was apprehended and stoned to death.

According to the video, a male voice was heard in the background saying ”that is Demola, they have stolen all the ballot boxes”.

Video:

