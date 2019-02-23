Entertainment

Banky W birthday message to wife Adesua Etomi sis all you want to read

Yesterday Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi turned 33 and received many congratulatory and birthday messages from friends and colleagues.

Her husband singer Banky W, has also penned a sweet birthday message for her writing;

“You were worth waiting for, and working for.

“You were worth fighting for, and trying for.

“You are EVERYTHING I hoped for, and so much more than I deserve.

“My Inspiration and my Destiny,
My Firstlady, and my Queen,
My Backbone and my Peace.

“I carry eye go market🧐
Now I’m the luckiest man on the planet😍
You make me better.

“May God keep us in love, together, forever.

“Happy birthday Shuga.
Love always,
– Bubba”

