Nollywood actors Adesua Etomi and Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W, just know how to get us all in our feelings.

The couple who have been married for to years now are sure even deeper in love now than before.

Adesua Etomi took her Instagram page to show just how considerate her man is by posting a photo of a meal he made for her.

Banky had prepared fried plantain, eggs and chicken and the actress had taken to social media to share with the world.

Such a sweet couple!