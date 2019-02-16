Entertainment

Banky W reacts to viral photos of corpers pictured sleeping in the open

Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W has reacted to the postponement of the presidential elections by INEC.

The singer cum politician made it known that things are frustrating for Nigerians to include the corpers who had to sleep in poor conditions hoping that the election would be held today.

In his words;

“While we are all frustrated, please spare a thought for people who are most affected by the postponement… like our corpers who had to spend the night in terrible sleeping conditions, people who had weddings or other milestone occasions planned, etc. May God help us all.”

 

