Nigerian singer turned politician Banky W has sent a message to all his fans and Nigerians after the voting process in Nigeria, yesterday.

Taking to his Twitter account, Banky tweeted;

Regardless of the final outcome, I hope we have inspired enough people in our generation to realize what we can achieve when we stand up for ourselves, and stand together. We must build this movement and sustain the momentum. This is only the beginning. MDP is the future.