Barcelona vs Real Madrid: ‘Valverde Has Impressed Today With His Decisions. Everything Spot On.’ – Fans Laud The Tactician At The End Of The Game

Barcelona fought to earn a draw during their Copa Del Ray clash with fierce rival, Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou Today. The Los Blancos had raced into an early minute lead after Lucas Vazquez was left unmarked from a Karim Benzema’s assist after just 7 minutes of play.

The LaLiga champions however restored parity in the 57th minute through young prodigy, Malcom ,and they began to dominate proceedings from there on. The return leg would now be played on the 27th of this month with the winner progressing to the final.

Their fans have been on social media lauding the coach, Ernesto Valverde, claiming that he got his tactics right despite the stalemate.

Their reactions:

 

