Bashir is pushing a Louis Vuitton hand luggage Worth Atleast $5000 and he told us “rice is a luxury” a few months back. I repeat, we are very wicked. – Nigerians Say As They Fire Heavy Shots At Buhari’s Media Assistant(Photo)

Nigerians are currently firing heavy shots at Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad after he was seen travelling with a Luis Vuitton bag reportedly worth around $5000.

The Kano Indigene reportedly left Abuja today en route his home town (Kano) in order to participate in the February 23rd Presidential elections.

Reactions:

This is why I actually like Bashir, despite what you people say. He is not following anybody to enter poverty. He is not following anybody to enter grassroots mobilizing, he is playing his politics in the rarified air of private jets and LV hand luggage. 100% drip. I stan. https://t.co/VgXiclFnlt — gidimeister (@gidimeister) February 22, 2019

Bashir carrying an $8000 suitcase to go and vote poverty…the irony. It’s only Nigerians, they expect to live within their means. #VoteAgainstBuhari https://t.co/pfrBhFPZnB — Amba (@GwSwaggernaut) February 22, 2019