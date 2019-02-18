BB Africa couple Pokello and Elikem flaunt their new lovers on social media

Former BB Africa couple, Pokello Nare and Elikem Kumordzie have moved on to new partners following their public split.

Pokello on her part has on countless occasions taken to social media to flaunt her new man and Elikem has also joined in this, showing off his new lover on IG.

The couple ended their marriage back in 2018 after having been married for three years. They also have a son together.

Elikem, shared a photo of him and his nw boo on social media today penning a post that seem to subtly shade Pokello.

He wrote;

Good people can really have a great impact in your life. Give me a deep conversation or a passionate debate over brainless beauty any day. Someone who makes me reconsider my long-held beliefs and challenges my mind. Makes me think on my feet and figure out the figureless. Being a sapoisexual brought me here. You get to a stage where looks, size and age don’t matter anymore. You’d rather have God, Peace and Love. #BeautyAndBrains.

Pokello on her part, simply captioned a photo of her boo ‘King.’