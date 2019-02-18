BBNaija’s Gifty Powers ties the knot for the second time

Weeks, after revealing she is a mother and denying singer Mr 2kay as the father of her child, 2017 BBNaija housemate Gifty Powers, has tied the knot for the second time.
The model made this known during an interview with Vanguard.
According to Gifty, she has no plans of revealing the identity of her daughter’s who is also her husband.
She was also quoted as saying;
“This is my second marriage and yes, it is official and ordained by God. Well, my first marriage was never official (which I thank God actually).The truth is, everyone is trying to make a name just by playing unnecessary stunts available on ground.”