Be Following Buba Galadima To Shout Buhari Must Go, While His Daughter Is Being Payed By The Villa, Be wise’ – See How Nigerians Reacted After Buhari’s Former Ally Called Him Out

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) spokesman, Buba Galadima, has sparked reactions from Nigerians after he launched a scathing attack on President Muhammad’s led administration.

Galadima who was Buhari’s former ally during their times at Congress For Progressive Change(CPC), where Galadima was a National Secretary of the party revealed during a live television programme on Channels Television ‘ politics today’ that Buhari is a tyrant.

His utterance during the program has got Nigerians talking with some pointing out to the fact that his daughter works at Aso Rock with the presidency and that he has no right to criticise buhari as a result. Do you agree with them???

Their reactions:

So Buba Galadima's daughter is still working in the Villa. — Jubril El-Sudani El-Okene (@anehi2008) February 3, 2019

Festus keyamo has opened the can of worm on Buba Galadima , he said to him “your daughter still work in the villa and you are here deceiving Nigerians “ #sundaypolitics on @channelstv — Hollaitan (@Hollaitan1912) February 3, 2019

.@fkeyamo just KILLED Buba Galadima on Channels TV. Told him If Buhari was really a tyrant, why does his daughter still work in the state house. 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 — Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) February 3, 2019