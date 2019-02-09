Politics, Trending

Ben Bruce, Omokri ‘roast’ Tinubu for insulting Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and other APC leaders were at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

During the course of the rally, Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor had asked the party’s supporter that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, is expired milk, therefore they should dump him in the dustbin.”

This statement has annoyed some prominent Nigerians like Senator Ben Murray Bruce, and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

According to them, Obasanjo is worth more than how he’s being referred to by APC members. They queried Tinubu for insulting the former president because of Buhari.

See their reactions via twitter
Ben Murray Bruce:

President Olusegun Obasanjo is an icon. He ended the Nigerian Civil War. The first military head of state to voluntarily hand over to an elected President in Africa. He stabilised the democracy we are now enjoying. It is rather unfortunate that the beneficiaries now insult him!

Reno Omokri

Dear Tinubu,

Has @MBuhari, who you are insultingO

basanjo for, insulted any Northern? Buhari won’t insult a Northerner because of a Tinubu. Yet, you insult Obj, your brother. Afonja did it before you, hoping that Alimi will make him king. Where did he end up?

#TinubuTheAfonja

 

You may also like

Ambode Who Could Not Deliver Lagos To Himself, Today Vowed That He Would Deliver Lagos To President Buhari’ – Former Aide To Former President Jonathan Says As He Fires Heavy Shots At Ambode

Real Madrid Serve Atletico Madrid With Revenge, Brush Them Aside

She’s for PMB!!! Festus Keyamo says as he strikes a pose with Buba Galadima’s daughter

Tinubu Throws Insult At Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Calls Him An ‘Expired Milk’ That Should Be Thrown In The Dustbin

Arsenal Back To Winning Ways But It Wasn’t Enough To Get Them Close To Top 4 After Match Day 25

Nollywood Actress And ‘Mother Of Four’, Omotola Jolade, Is All Shades Of Glow In A New Picture (Photos)

Just In: Wife Of Kogi State Governor Involved In An Accident

Ooni asks Yorubas in Kano to ensure Ganduje returns for second term

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th February

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *