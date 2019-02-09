Ben Bruce, Omokri ‘roast’ Tinubu for insulting Obasanjo

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, a National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and other APC leaders were at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

During the course of the rally, Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor had asked the party’s supporter that former president Olusegun Obasanjo, is expired milk, therefore they should dump him in the dustbin.”

This statement has annoyed some prominent Nigerians like Senator Ben Murray Bruce, and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri.

According to them, Obasanjo is worth more than how he’s being referred to by APC members. They queried Tinubu for insulting the former president because of Buhari.

Ben Murray Bruce:

President Olusegun Obasanjo is an icon. He ended the Nigerian Civil War. The first military head of state to voluntarily hand over to an elected President in Africa. He stabilised the democracy we are now enjoying. It is rather unfortunate that the beneficiaries now insult him!

Reno Omokri

Dear Tinubu,

Has @MBuhari, who you are insultingO

basanjo for, insulted any Northern? Buhari won’t insult a Northerner because of a Tinubu. Yet, you insult Obj, your brother. Afonja did it before you, hoping that Alimi will make him king. Where did he end up?

#TinubuTheAfonja