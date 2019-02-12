BET Issues apology after Nicki Minaj Pulled Out Of Their Show Following An Offensive Tweet

Black Entertainment Television(BET) have issued an apology over their offensive tweet that have subsequently made American rapper, Nicki Minaj, pull out of their forthcoming music festival and award show.

The female rapper was billed to perform with her greatest rival, Cardi B, alongside her Young Money entertainment mate, Lil Wayne, on the June 20-23 at Los Angeles in the BET musical festival before she revealed that ‘Young Money’ would no longer be a part of the show following the offensive tweet.

Well, BET have deleted the offensive tweet, issued an apology to the rapper and her fans while they wait if she would change her mind.

Their statement: