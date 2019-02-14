Entertainment

Beyonce can not cook to save her life – Tina Knowles reveals

Miss Tina Lawson the mother of multi-award winning singer Beyonce has just revealed that the super star can not cook.

Lawson, 65, while speaking with US Weekly said; Beyonce can’t cook.

Not stopping there, she added that Beyonce’s sister Solange on her part can cook a bit but Bey, who herself is a mother of three, can not cook to save her life. She however noted that; “there’s no contest!”

Recall back in 2006,  Beyonce in an interview with Cosmopolitan revealed she can not cook saying;

I don’t cook much. But I’m good at spaghetti and sandwiches. I know they’re easy, but they’re my specialty.

You may also like

Hushpuppi Gifts Self 350 Million Naira Bentley As Valentine’s Gift(Picture)

‘You Got That Glow Girl” – Toke Makinwa Says As She Step Out Looking ”All Sweet”

Former BB Naija House Mate, Cee-C, strikes her best post yet, As She Asks For Valentine Date(photo)

‘If I nor fit give myself one small Valentine gift , wetin I gain’? AY says as he gifts himself brand new Benz

Denrele Edun, Eldee, Clarence Peters Remember Goldie On 6th Anniversary Of Her Death

Stand by your man till he makes it – former Psquare’s Paul Okoye advises ladies

Watch how Davido spanked Chioma’s butt as he serenades her for Valentine

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts nipples in see-through top

I don’t feel I deserve you – RMD pens sweet Valentine message for wife Jumobi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *