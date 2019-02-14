Beyonce can not cook to save her life – Tina Knowles reveals

Miss Tina Lawson the mother of multi-award winning singer Beyonce has just revealed that the super star can not cook.

Lawson, 65, while speaking with US Weekly said; Beyonce can’t cook.

Not stopping there, she added that Beyonce’s sister Solange on her part can cook a bit but Bey, who herself is a mother of three, can not cook to save her life. She however noted that; “there’s no contest!”

Recall back in 2006, Beyonce in an interview with Cosmopolitan revealed she can not cook saying;