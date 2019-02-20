Entertainment

Bloggers caused the rift between Wizkid and Davido – Aloma

A member of the DMW crew Aloma has alleged that blogger caused the rift between his boss Davido and Wizkid.

Recall recently, Wizkid posted about the election advising that Nigerians not vote based on any celebrity’s opinion, adding that those celebrities, may have been paid to campaign for politicians.

Not long after, Davido, took to social media stating that a certain N*ggah  is hurt because he is making more money.

This caused a stir online causing many to assume the singers are again at war.

Aloma has now taken to social media to allege bloggers caused the rift.

You may also like

Yomi Fabiyi gives an update on the health situation of actor Baba Suwe

Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

Family is everything – Mercy Johnson-Okojie shares beautiful new family photos

Nigerian lady outs boyfriend who used ‘jazz’ on her to extort money

Peruzzi is a mole – Kemi Ounoyo drags DMW crew following Chioma news

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

Ini Edo Serves ‘Hot Stew’ As She Stuns In A Rare Picture

Awwww! Comedian Okey Bakassi and his beautiful daughters pose for a selfie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *