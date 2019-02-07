Politics, Trending

‘Body bag statement not patriotic’, Apc watering our democracy with kerosene – Shehu Sani

Former All Progressives Congress, APC, senator, Shehu Sani has said that threatening that foreigners who will intervene in Nigeria, will leave in body bags, isn’t a patriotic statement.

This was in reaction to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s defence to his controversial statement made on NTA live programme on Tuesday.

According to the Kaduna government, speaking via the official Twitter handle of the state, clarified the governor’s stance about the statement. It said:

“Affirming that a country will defend itself against needless intervention is the kind of statement you expect to hear from a patriot.” El-Rufai clarifies stance on foreign intervention in Nigerian elections.

However, Shehu Sani also speaking via his twitter handle on Wednesday, said the statement is fascist.

He wrote:

Threatening foreigners with Body Bags is not nationalism or patriotism, it’s fascism.  They simply want to switch off the lights, close the windows and the doors and count our votes. They are watering the flowers of our democracy with kerosene.

