Breaking!!! Another ‘Uba’ Flogs The Uba Brothers, Chris Uba And Andy Uba, To Emerge As Anambra South Senator Elect

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, has emerged as the Senator-elect for Anambra South Senatorial district under the platform of Young Progressive Party(YPP).

Ifeanyi Uba scored a total of 87 081 votes while his closest rival, Chief Chris Uba, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and younger brother of the incumbent Senator for the area, Sen. Andy Uba got 62,462 votes.

The Incumbent Senator, Andy Uba, an All Progressive Congress(APC0 candidate scored a paltry 13,245 votes.

 

