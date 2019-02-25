Breaking!!! Atiku wins Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.
The collating officer, C.O: Prof. Moh’d S. L, made the following announcement in Abuja, his afternoon.
Total Number of Registered Voters: 1,335,015
Total Number of Accredited: 467,784
Total Votes Cast: 451,408
Total Valid Votes: 423,951
Rejected Votes: 27,457
The PDP polled 259,997 while the All Progressives Congress APC’s Muhmmadu Buhari scored 152,224.
Other parties like AAC scored 583, ADC got 246, ADP got 145 and SDP scored 410