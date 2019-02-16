Politics, Trending

Breaking!!! Buhari Departs Daura For Abuja After Postponement

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Daura, Katsina state, for the State  House, Abuja, following the postponment of the 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Buhari had travelled to Katsina state on Thursday where he rounded off his presidential campaign rally then headed to Daura his home town where he was expected to cast his vote in the election.

Since the election has now been postponed till 23rd of January, Buhari has departed Daura for Abuja, according to Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media – why sharing a photo of the president’s departure via Twitter.

 

