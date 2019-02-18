Breaking!!! Buhari, Tinubu,Osinbajo, Some APC governors in crucial national caucus meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and some governors are currently in a crucial meeting.

The information was made known by Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s aide on new media via Twitter, on Monday morning.

According to Bashir, these APC stakeholders are attending the national caucus meeting, to discus critical issues including the postponement of the general elections by one week, at the Party’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting commenced at 11:30am, at the APC National Secretariat around 11.30am, as soon as President Buhari got there.

Some State governors such as Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Lagos and Kaduna state are also at the meeting.