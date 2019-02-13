Breaking!!! CCT chairman orders arrest of CJN Onnoghen

The Code of conduct tribunal, CCT, has ordered that the suspended chief justice of Nigeria, justice Walter Onnoghen be arrested and made available for trial.

The CCT also fixed Friday for the trial of the embattled CJN, who was accused of failing to declare all his assets.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the the Director General of the Department of Security Service, DSS were ordered by Justice Danladi Umar to ensure that justice Onnoghen is present at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on Friday for trial.