Breaking!!! Huge amount of foreign currency flood the country ahead of #NigeriaDecides

President Muhammadu Buhari is completely astounded at the huge amount of foreign currency flooding the country, ahead of the 2019 general elections, according to State House reports.

The president made this known, while speaking at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting Wednesday, which be presided over, stating that the money are intended to influence the general elections beginning on Saturday.

Buhari “accused some politicians of flouting money laundering regulations in their desperate bid to capture political power,”while also commending the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for successfully tracking the money, reportedly in millions of dollars.

According to the statement by the State House, the feat by the EFCC, follows a “presidential directive to investigative agencies to probe a number of high profile cases.”

Reassuring the nation of his administration’s determination to wage a relentless war against money laundering and terrorist financing, the President again appealed to Nigerians, especially politicians to place the interest of the country above all others, as they troop out to cast their votes in the coming elections, the statement further revealed.