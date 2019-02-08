Breaking!!! INEC extends deadline for pvc collection

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has extended the date for the collection of Permanent Voters Card, PVCs till Sunday, 11th February.

This according to the commission, is to ensure that no one registered is left out in the coming elections, on account of inability to collect PVC.

The commission also urged its staffs to be courteous and escalate issues, they can’t handle by themselves by calling on their Superiors.

This was made known by the electoral commission on Friday via their Twitter handle, adding that all is being done to ensure that complaints about unavailability of PVCs of registered voters.

Full statement below

The Collection of PVCs scheduled to end today Friday 8th February 2019 is hereby extended Nationwide to Monday 11th February 2019. This will include Saturday and Sunday.

The collection of PVCs will now take place from 9am to 6pm daily.

All State offices are hereby directed to review the procedure for the collection of PVCs and dedicate all the staff of the Local Government offices to the collection process.

Staff are enjoined to be civil in attending to citizens and to escalate issues that they cannot immediately resolve to their superiors.

The Commission wishes to reassure Nigerians that we will continue to take every necessary step to ensure that no registered voter is disenfranchised on account of non-collection of PVCs.

Similarly, the Commission is taking urgent steps to address complaints of unavailability of the PVCs of some registered voters before the end the deadline for the collection.

We wish to reiterate that after the deadline of Monday 11th February 2019, all uncollected PVCs will be recalled and deposited with the CBN for safe-keeping until after the General Elections when the collection of cards and the continuous registration of voters will resume.