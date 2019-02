Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lost his polling unit, code 33 unit 2(VGC), to the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party)PDP), in both the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

While the ruling All Progressive Congress polled 229, PDP polled 425 votes in the Presidential elections.

For Senate: APC scored 261 while PDP scored 414.

And for House of Representatives: APC scored 190, while PDP scored 268