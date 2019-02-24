Breaking!!! Saraki will not be at the 9th senate



Senate president Bukola Saraki may have lost his chance to return to the senate after results from the third LG came, with the All Progressives Congress, APC taking the lead.

The senate President who has already lost three out of the four local government areas in Kwara central senatorial district, is likely not to return to the 9th senate.

The results of the election in Ilorin south, Ilorin west and Asa local government areas have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and they have favoured Saraki so far

In all, Ibrahim Oloriegbe secured 72,277 while Saraki trailed with 38,919 votes, leaving a margin of 33,358.