Breaking!!!! See Why Inec Postponed 2019 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed the 2019 general elections. This was made known by the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday while addressing reporters at the press centre of the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 have been postponed to 23rd of February while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly expected to hold on March 2 postponed to March 9th.

Professor Yakubu said the reasons for the postponement were as a result of logistic and operational plans that didn’t go as planned. He however, reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible exercise.

See full text below: