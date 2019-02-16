Breaking!!!! See Why Inec Postponed 2019 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed the 2019 general elections. This was made known by the commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday while addressing reporters at the press centre of the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
The Presidential and National Assembly elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 have been postponed to 23rd of February while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly expected to hold on March 2 postponed to March 9th.
Professor Yakubu said the reasons for the postponement were as a result of logistic and operational plans that didn’t go as planned. He however, reiterated the commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible exercise.
See full text below:
Ladies and gentlemen, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) met on Friday 15, February 2019, and reviewed its preparations for the 2019 general elections scheduled for Saturday, 16 February 2019, and Saturday 2 March 2019.
Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.
Consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Saturday, 23 February 2019.
Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are rescheduled to Saturday, 9 March 2019.
This will afford the commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of our elections.
This was a difficult decision for the commission to take but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy.
The commission will meet with key stakeholders to update them on this development at 2pm on Saturday, 16 February 2019, at the Abuja International Conference Centre.
Thank you very much.