It was revealed today that Seun Kuti, the son of late Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Ransome Kuti, would be among those listed to perform at the forth coming 61st Grammy awards scheduled for February 10 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA.

Seun along with his band, Egypt 80, which he inherited from his late father is also a nominee for the Best World Music Album for their album ‘Black Times,’.