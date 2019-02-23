Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Buhari caught peeping into Aisha’s ballot papers, INEC must sanction him


President Muhammadu Buhari was at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina state earlier, to cast his vote in the presidential and national assembly elections, currently ongoing across the country.

Also present at president Buhari’s polling unit, was Aisha Buhari and some other allies. However, what caught the interest of many Nigerians, was when Buhari, was seen peeping into his wife’s ballot paper to see who she voted for.

This act, probably innocent has earned the president some backlash from critics. One of them being Reno Omokri, self acclaimed ‘ruffler of the President’s feathers’.

Omokri said: It is illegal for anybody, no matter how highly placed, to check another person’s ballot. The Electoral Act provides for a secret ballot.

He further stressed that ‘an individual named Buhari was caught on video/camera violating this.’ For this, Omokri says  the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC must sanction the president.

