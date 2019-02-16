Buhari commanded INEC to postpone presidential election – Fayose

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC chairman has been asked to resign after he postponed the February 16th presidential election at the ’11th hour’, according to the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose, while speaking via Twitter on Saturday morning said it is now glaring that INEC under the chairman, Mahmood Yakubu wouldn’t be able to carry out free, fair and credible elections after this postponement.

He also stated that the postponement of the election was a command from President Muhammadu Buhari and the AGF Malami to Yakubu.

INEC that was commanded by President Buhari through AGF Malami to postpone elections and waited till the 11th hour to carry out the order cannot guarantee free, fair and credible elections. Prof Mahmood Yakubu must resign!

See tweet