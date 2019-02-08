Metro News, News Feed, Trending

‘Buhari In Lagos Is The Solution To The Menance Of Trailers On Eko Bridge’ – Nigerians

Image result for trailers on eko bridge

Lagosian would do without the horrible sight of the famous Tankers/Trailers that are usually lined up on the eko bridge at least for the next two days. One would have wondered what it would cost the government to impose a strict law prohibiting the tankers owners from parking on the bridge.

Well, in case you are wondering, it only require a Buhari’s visit. With the All Progressive Congress (APC) planning to have it’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos, the state government has evacuated all the trailers on the bridge and the place is devoid of traffic now – at least the ones caused by the illegal activities of the trailers.

Lagosian are not happy at this act as they feel the state government does not have their interest at heart.

Their reactions:

