‘Buhari In Lagos Is The Solution To The Menance Of Trailers On Eko Bridge’ – Nigerians

Lagosian would do without the horrible sight of the famous Tankers/Trailers that are usually lined up on the eko bridge at least for the next two days. One would have wondered what it would cost the government to impose a strict law prohibiting the tankers owners from parking on the bridge.

Well, in case you are wondering, it only require a Buhari’s visit. With the All Progressive Congress (APC) planning to have it’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos, the state government has evacuated all the trailers on the bridge and the place is devoid of traffic now – at least the ones caused by the illegal activities of the trailers.

Lagosian are not happy at this act as they feel the state government does not have their interest at heart.

Their reactions:

The tankers that have been on Eko Bridge & Ikorodu road have only been cleared on 2 occasions in more than 1 year. For the Lagos Marathon & for Buhari's visit on Saturday. These people can solve problems. They just don't rate us — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) February 7, 2019

I hear there’s a rally on Saturday and suddenly all the “immovable” trucks on Eko bridge have disappeared. Ok — kainene (@Kahchee_) February 7, 2019

Bro, the trailers on Eko Bridge, ALL GONE!!!!!! I got home in record time. I think I’m dreaming. — Nnamdi (@ziko014) February 7, 2019

Trailers and tankers all the way down from Eko bridge have been magically removed! I just want to know something… Who gave the order for their removal? — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) February 7, 2019