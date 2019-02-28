Local News, Politics

“Buhari Likely to Dissolve Cabinet Before Inaugration” – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina has hinted that the President will likely dissolve everyone in his cabinet before his inauguration ceremony on May 29.

Mr. Adesina disclosed this while on a program at Arise Television. He said

One thing about governance is that the first mandate was for four years. That mandate lapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the president is likely going to officially dissolve the government. That is the way it is usually done.

He says thank you to everybody that he has called to work with him and then he dissolves that government officially.

He also revealed that the president won’t take long before constituting his cabinet for his second term in office.

