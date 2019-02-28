Politics, Trending

Buhari Might Dissolve Cabinet Before May 29th – Presidency

Recalled that there was serious criticism when it took President Muhammadu Buhari almost six months to unveil his cabinet after emerging victorious during his first term in 2015. Well, it seems the president is not ready to spend a long time before appointing cabinets member in his second term following the revelation by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, Buhari might even dissolve his cabinet before the handing over date, May 29th. He made this known while speaking on Arise television today.

In his own word:

“One thing about governance is that the first mandate was for four years.

“That mandate lapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the president is likely going to officially dissolve his government. That is the way it is usually done.

“He says thank you to everybody that he has called to work with him and then he dissolves that government officially.

“Then when he is inaugurated for a second time, he now reconstitutes a government; he appoints his personal aides, he forms his cabinet, he appoints other people to fill other positions.”

 

