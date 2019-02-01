Politics, Trending

#Buhari must go but Atiku not an option – Nigerians chant on social media

February 2019 is finally here, and Nigerians all over the country are set to elect a new captain, to sail the nation’s ship to the promise land.

The two main contenders for the February 16th presidential election are incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress,APC and former vice president Atiku Abubakar for the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

The pressure is already mounting in their camps, everyone is pulling their last strings, no one wants to leave a  Stone unturned – as both prepare to lock horns in the battle of who will be Nigeria’s number one citizen.

However, some Nigerians are currently on Twitter reacting to the hash tag, #BuhariMustGo. We took a stroll on the streets of Twitter, and here’s what we found.

Take a look

