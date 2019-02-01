Buhari must go but Atiku not an option – Nigerians chant on social media

February 2019 is finally here, and Nigerians all over the country are set to elect a new captain, to sail the nation’s ship to the promise land.

The two main contenders for the February 16th presidential election are incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress,APC and former vice president Atiku Abubakar for the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

The pressure is already mounting in their camps, everyone is pulling their last strings, no one wants to leave a Stone unturned – as both prepare to lock horns in the battle of who will be Nigeria’s number one citizen.

However, some Nigerians are currently on Twitter reacting to the hash tag, #BuhariMustGo. We took a stroll on the streets of Twitter, and here’s what we found.

Take a look

All you in support of @APCNigeria & #Buhari's return to the #Presidency, I pray @MBuhari & his types take over the management of your family, businesses, your mental, physical, & financial wellbeing & that of your generations yet unborn. AMEN!#BuhariMustGo#Eunice4President pic.twitter.com/dn21vJWD3Z — Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) January 26, 2019

Buhari is clearly not ok, last time he presented us with the presidential candidate now he's lifting the hand of someone else.. He clearly don't even know anyone or anything this days #BuhariMustGo — Gideon Ogidi (@GideonOgidi4) February 1, 2019

Buhari doesn't have a clue of what is going on in his government, I watched his interviews hoping to hear atleast 1 policy of the next level campaign, the man doesn't recognise people,i won't be surprised if he doesn't know he his running for the presidential seat #BuhariMustGo — NigerianRonaldo (@mixfit_culture) February 1, 2019

Buhari we are Nigerians, it's not like we hate you literally, it's just that from all indications you are not fit and capable of running Nigeria and that suffices that it's our moral duty to kick you out, please don't take it personally #BuhariMustGo — Mr_foreign_policy🇳🇬 (@Reubenoscar1) February 1, 2019