‘Prepare For Daura And ICC’ – Former APC Member Tells Buhari After PDP’s Campaign Rally In Kano

Former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has asked asked President Muhammadu Buhari to start packing his bags and get ready to go back to his home town, Daura, Katsina. His comments were borne out of the successful Presidential campaign rally his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in Kano state today.

Fani Kayode who was formerly with the All Progressive Congress (APC) until June 2014 became optimistic about their chance of winning the forthcoming presidential election after huge crowd greeted their rally in Kano.

Recall that Buhari got his highest votes from Kano state in the previous election, Fani Kayode thinks the huge crowd that greeted their rally today implies victory for them.

In his own word: