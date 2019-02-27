Buhari’s Second Term: See The List Of Ministers Nigerians Want Buhari To Sack

Following the presentation of Certificate of Return to All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, by Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Nigerians have asked that some Ministers be replaced as they gear up for the ”Next Level” administration.

Reacting via their Twitter handle, they listed the following as the Ministers they do not wish to see in the new cabinet: Adamu Adamu(Education), Audu Ogbeh(Agriculture), Solomon Lalong(Sports) and Aebayo Shittu(ICT).

Reactions:

for @MBuhari to prove to us that things will change this 4 yrs …He have to remove majority of his ministers and replace with competent and capable ones..People like Adamu Adamu (education),Audu ogbeh (Agriculture),solomon lalong(sports),Adebayo shittu(ICT) and more..Or else…. — £ T£€~D©N™ (@Ajisafeseyi) February 27, 2019

Tolu now that we have confirm our club manager and the transfer window is on. We need to loan out some players and sell others before the start of next season. My suggestions are adebayo shittu, adamu adamu, dalung — papiwura (@Baba26723822) February 27, 2019

Please all my friends who are Buharists. Though I am Atikulated while you are Buharists but we are still brethren and friends in this same country. Please u guys should advice PMB to immediately replace.

Ogbonnaya Onu, Dalung, Adamu Adamu, Audu Ogbeh. It is urgent please — Okwaranzedinobi⚽⚽ (@nwa_anambra) February 27, 2019