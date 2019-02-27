Politics, Trending

Buhari’s Second Term: See The List Of Ministers Nigerians Want Buhari To Sack

Following the presentation of Certificate of Return to All Progressive Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, by  Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Nigerians have asked that some Ministers be replaced as they gear up for the ”Next Level” administration.

Reacting via their Twitter handle, they listed the following as the Ministers they do not wish to see in the new cabinet: Adamu Adamu(Education), Audu Ogbeh(Agriculture), Solomon Lalong(Sports) and Aebayo Shittu(ICT).

Reactions:

