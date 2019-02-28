Politics, Trending

Buhari’s Second Term: What Nigerians Are Saying Over Video Of Obasanjo Jetting Out Of Nigeria Emerged Is A Must Read

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a video shared by the ruling  All Progressives Congress, APC,  which showed former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, with a group of people, at the airport, walking hastily to catch a plane.

According to the ruling Party, the ex-president was ‘running away’, after President Muhammadu Buhari won his re-election bid, and probably to escape being prosecuted for corruption.

Video/tweet:

Reactions:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

Reno Omokri Advises Politicians To Look For Investment Opportunities So As To Stop Depending On National Treasury

“Buhari Likely to Dissolve Cabinet Before Inaugration” – Femi Adesina

On Atiku going to court: After being scammed by politicians, clerics, traditional groups, etc, its the turn of lawyers – presidency

See Reno Omokri’s powerful advise to politicians that lost

2019 Presidential Election: Ganduje Celebrates in Kano Metropolis [Watch Video]

Is it because he’s your patient? – Theresa May ‘thrashed’ for congratulating Buhari

Here Is Why Akpabio Lost The Senatorial Election – Oshiomole

New Music Alert: Patoranking Features Davido In New Singles ”Confirm”.

Atiku not destined to ever be Nigeria’s president – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *