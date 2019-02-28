Buhari’s Second Term: What Nigerians Are Saying Over Video Of Obasanjo Jetting Out Of Nigeria Emerged Is A Must Read

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to a video shared by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which showed former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, with a group of people, at the airport, walking hastily to catch a plane.
According to the ruling Party, the ex-president was ‘running away’, after President Muhammadu Buhari won his re-election bid, and probably to escape being prosecuted for corruption.
Video/tweet:
[BREAKING]
Former President Olusegun Mathew Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo hurriedly jets out of Nigeria through @FAAN_Official MMIA upon APC win!#NextLevelConfirmed pic.twitter.com/vFB1t87a8Y
— APC United Kingdom (@APCUKingdom) February 28, 2019
Reactions:
Baba will use up to 4 years before coming back to Nigeria 🇳🇬, cause I can weigh his luggage. Japa
— FOLARIN (@jan_silver) February 28, 2019
So OBJ should not travel abroad again just because PMB has been reelected abi? Dear APC, the last time I checked I discovered that common sense is still uncommon.
— Atisinde Andemi (@Atisonnet) February 28, 2019
Aye ooo Baba japa
— Turner horlazz quadr (@TQuadr) February 28, 2019
Baba where are you running to? I guess for an urgent meeting with the cabals abi na final run?
— Kemi Okeleke (@KemiOkeleke) February 28, 2019
