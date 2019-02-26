Call Buhari to accept defeat – Dele Momodu to Atiku

Owner of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Atiku Abubakar to call president Muhammadu Buhari to accept defeat.

In a message on Tuesday, he urged Atiku, the Waziri of Adamawa to pass the burden by calling the president – so that he can gain much more.

He says Atiku has written his name in gold, and that only God gives and takes power.

His words: My dear WAZIRIN, as a believer, you are aware that only God can give or take power. You’ve written your name in gold. Do not wait a minute longer. Please, pick that phone and call President Muhammadu Buhari. You have much more to gain Sir… Pass on the burden!