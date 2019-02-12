Call Gov Yahaya Bello to order now, or we take to the streets – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has asked that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state be called to order before he sets the state on fire.

According to Melaye, whose problems with the governor heightened after be decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, governor Bello is using personnel from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and Mobile police to harass members of the PDP.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, the federal lawmaker was reacting to the arrest of PDP chieftain in Kogi state, Oladele John Nihi. The lawmaker warned that if Nihi isn’t released from police custody, they(PDP) will be forced to take to the streets.

In his words:

Yahaya Bello must be call to order b4 he set Kogi on fire. Using Oc SARS and Mopol to arrest and harass PDP members will be vehemently resisted. This madness must stop. Oladele John Nihi must be released immediately or we will take over the streets of Lokoja. Sen Dino Melaye.