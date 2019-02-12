Politics, Trending

Call Gov Yahaya Bello to order now, or we take to the streets – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has asked that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state be called to order before he sets the state on fire.

According to Melaye, whose problems with the governor heightened after be decamped from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, governor Bello is using personnel from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS and Mobile police to harass members of the PDP.

Speaking via Twitter on Tuesday, the federal lawmaker was reacting to the arrest of PDP chieftain in Kogi state, Oladele John Nihi. The lawmaker warned that if Nihi isn’t released from police custody, they(PDP) will be forced to take to the streets.

In his words:

Yahaya Bello must be call to order b4 he set Kogi on fire. Using Oc SARS and Mopol to arrest and harass PDP members will be vehemently resisted. This madness must stop. Oladele John Nihi must be released immediately or we will take over the streets of Lokoja. Sen Dino Melaye.

 

You may also like

Flying Eagles Crash Out Of AFCON 2019 – See What Nigerians Are Saying

#PeaceAccord# – Atiku Makes 9 Strong Political Point

February 16th: See Atiku’s biggest appeal to Buhari

Sweep Buhari out on Saturday, Omokri reacts to warrant to arrest Onnoghen

Breaking!!! CCT chairman orders arrest of CJN Onnoghen

We aren’t motivated to talk because when we do, you people attack us – Simi to Nigerians

My father talked and talked but Nigerians did the very opposite – Femi Kuti

February 16th: Don’t vote because of bragging rights, vote for our future – Simi

Nollywood actress Joke Silva bereaved, loses younger sister to breast cancer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *