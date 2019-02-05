Check Out Cossy Orjiakor’s Epic Response To Denrele’s For Flirting With Her Boobs

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Cossy Orjiakor, is no stranger to controversies. She seems to knows how to court attention and it people cannot get enough of her. The busty actress took to her instagram page earlier today to share with her fans a picture she took with award winning Nigerian television host, Denrele Edun, at a wedding last Saturday.

In the picture, the popular Veejay was seen sneaking a peek at the amazing boobs of the actress and she replying through her page has said he is free to have a taste of it if he wants.

What she said: