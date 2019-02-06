Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori, Renews Feud With El-Rufai – Reacts To His ‘Body Bag’ Comment

Chocolate City Entertainment CEO, Audu Maikori, is not new to Governor of Kaduna’s, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, drama. Maikori had at some points in 2017 filed and won a 40million Naira law suit gainst the highly vocal Governor following his unlawful arrest for what was perceived as ‘hate speech’.

The entertainment guru who was born in Kaduna revealed that he was reacting on behalf on the indigenes of the state and added that they would like to disassociate themselves from such comment.

What he said: