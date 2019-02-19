Comic Mr Latin gives update on Baba Suwe’s health

Yesterday, we reported that comic Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe is down with an unknown ailment.
Veteran comic and colleague Mr. Latin, who is also the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, has reacted to the news, slamming claims that the veteran actor was abandoned.
According to Mr. Latin;
“I have just instructed the Lagos State executive of the association to check on him (Baba Suwe) to ascertain his health progress.
“I can tell you that we have not abandoned him, as well as any of our members, as being speculated in some quarters by mischief-makers. ”