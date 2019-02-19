Entertainment

Comic Mr Latin gives update on Baba Suwe’s health

Yesterday, we reported that comic Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe is down with an unknown ailment.

Veteran comic and colleague Mr. Latin, who is also the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, has reacted to the news, slamming claims that the veteran actor was abandoned.

According to Mr. Latin;

“I have just instructed the Lagos State executive of the association to check on him (Baba Suwe) to ascertain his health progress.

“I can tell you that we have not abandoned him, as well as any of our members, as being speculated in some quarters by mischief-makers. ”

You may also like

Toyosi Akerele reacts to Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro’s marital drama

Comedian Akpororo builds new mansion (photo)

These new photos of Chika Ike is all you need to see today

I am battling clinical depression – Mocheddah

If you beat your wife, you are only compounding issues for yourself – Reno Omokri

May Ogun kill you – Actress Liz Anjorin drags fan over Baba Suwe’s health

Boob movement found Chioma Abby poses topless in this bathroom selfie

I am not begging you to like me – Bobrisky reveals he was recently hosted by a billionaire in PH city

Ghanaian men treat women like slaves – Mzbel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *