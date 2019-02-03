Politics, Trending

Corruption fight will continue to be partisan,makeshift,superficial and vindictive, without restructuring – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has said that no amount of fight against corruption will lead to a totally ‘stamp out’, except the country is restructured.

The lawmaker representing Kaduna central said this in Sunday via his Twitter handle. Mr Sani noted that issues have to be addressed from their roots before any progress will be made from anti-corruption fight.

The lawmaker further stressed that “without restructuring, the battle against corruption will continue to be partisan, makeshift, superficial and vindictive. ”

In his own words:

No ‘amount of’ anti corruption fight can stamp out corruption without restructuring the polity and addressing the issues from its roots.

Without restructuring, the battle against corruption will continue to be partisan,makeshift,superficial and vindictive.

