Could Davido Be Trying To Over Shadow His Father- Check Out What He Said

Nigerian Multi award winning musician, David Adeleke, simply addressed as Davido has set the year 2019 rolling. First he dropped a new song titled’ Bum Bum’ before going on to sell out the O2 arena, London, lastweek.

It was revealed in 2014 that the talented musician brought his silent billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, into prominence after becoming a household name with series of hit songs to his name.

Well, if the latest post from the superstar is anything to go by, it seems he is gearing up to overtake his father.

What he said: