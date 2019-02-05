Entertainment, Trending

Could This Be A Confirmation That Rita Dominic Is Set To Wed ‘The Billionaire’ Lover??? – See What Fellow Actor, Uche Maduagwu Said

It is reasonable to say that talented actress, Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Nwaturuocha, simply known and addressed as Rita Domic has paid her dues in the entertainment industry having been around for quite a while. The news making the rounds is that the screen goddess is set to walk down the aisle with an anonymous Billionaire soon.

This has sparked a reaction from Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, who post what appeared to be a congratulatory message on his Instagram page.

What he said:

View this post on Instagram

@ritadominic Your destiny is tied to a Billionaire HUSBAND…🙈🙈 @ritadominic While minimum wage HATERS were laughing at you for not being in a serious relationship or married,😁 God was busy preparing a billionaire for you.💰 @ritadominic Shame on all those who have mocked you in the past, are they God?😭 OK, is God not answering your prayers gradually?🔥 @ritadominic Your heart is too priceless,💎 only a billionaire husband can pamper it well,🍎 I'm so happy for you dear sister, because finally, God is gradually putting a SMILE on your beautiful face,😍 very soon, the world will start adding a "MRS" title on your name too…✈ I pray for every woman reading this, before the end of this year, God will give you a Billionaire boyfriend or husband.🚐 #repost #boyfriend #love #romantic #beautiful #relationship #actress #instagood #share #post #instamood #TagsForLikes #Nollywood #actor #instagram #beauty #Naija #model #fashion #BBnaija2019 #movie #instapic #Lagos #blog #photo #Nigeria #good #FollowMe

A post shared by Official Instagram Account. (@uchemaduagwu) on

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th February

2019: Kano needs a governor like me, Abacha’s son says as he canvases for votes

‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

#WorldWizKidDay#: ‘Every February 4 Of Every Year Is Hereby Declared World Wizkid Day To Celebrate The Young Global Icon’ – Fans Say As They Celebrate The Superstar On Social Media

‘I Need A Date’ – Ghanaian Actress And Baby Mama, Ynonne Nelson, Reveals As She Step Out Looking ‘All Glow’ (Pictures)

‘God Take Him Time When Him Create Me Sha’ Davido Says As He Step Out Looking ‘All Sweet’

‘I Heard Banky W Delivered In The Debate, I pray He Wins’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After The Eti Osa Aspirants Debate

Please forgive me – Oby Ezekwesili begs…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *