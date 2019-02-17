Metro News, Trending

Custom officer shoots man dead because of N5,000 (Warning: graphic video)

Many Nigerians including celebrities have expressed their sadness and annoyance over the killing of an unharmed Nigerian man by a custom officer.

According to the woman, whose voice can be heard in the video, the custom officer shot the man dead, because of N5,000.

From the scene of the video, which is now trending on social media, the deceased and others appear to be on their way from Lagos to Benin before the unfortunate incident.

We can not confirm when this happened but we can confirm that the woman is from Benin, Edo state because of the language, she was speaking and according to her, they had just arrived Nigeria from abroad.

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw also shared the discomfiting video, asking anyone for possible links.

See video as shared by Kate Henshaw below

You may also like

Revealed!!! how Lai Mohammed betrayed Saraki

Revealed!!! How Buhari, APC have been working to sabotage elections

Here’s what the world is saying about Empire’s Jussie Smollett paying to be attacked

Davido issues his first public apology (READ)

See video that started the war between Wizkid FC anf Davido Fans

Hot!!! Wizkid and Davido fans clash over T’lolo’s video

Police say homophobic attack on Empire actor, Jussie Smollett was orchestrated by him

Marriage in trouble??? Gbenro Ajibade washes family dirty linen in public

You only became a proper human being when Osas married you – Nigerians ‘roast’ Gbenro for embarrassing wife publicly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *