Entertainment, Politics, Trending

Daddy Freeze Disagrees With Vice President Osinbajo On Adeboye’s Prayers Says ‘He Also Prayed For Erastus, Where Is His Bank Today???’

Image result for yemi osinbajo and pastor adeboye

Following revelation by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that General Overseer of the   Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adrboye, called him after Friday’s Holy Ghost service to pray for him, Popular On Air Personality(AOP), Daddy Freeze, has reacted.

Osinbajo had claimed that the prayer was what save him from death but the controversial commentator challenged him by asking ‘why did Adeboye’s prayer not worked for Erastus Akingbola’ whose bank, Intercontinental Bank, was taken away from him.

What he said:

You may also like

‘The Boy From Portugal. Now The Greatest Player In The History Of Football.’ – Ace Comedian, Ayo Makun, Says As He Lead Fans Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s 34th Birthday

‘Another Valentine And Single’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals What To Do

#NigeriaDecides#: Nigerians Take To Social Media To Pour Out Their Mind Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

Could This Be A Confirmation That Rita Dominic Is Set To Wed ‘The Billionaire’ Lover??? – See What Fellow Actor, Uche Maduagwu Said

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th February

2019: Kano needs a governor like me, Abacha’s son says as he canvases for votes

‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

#WorldWizKidDay#: ‘Every February 4 Of Every Year Is Hereby Declared World Wizkid Day To Celebrate The Young Global Icon’ – Fans Say As They Celebrate The Superstar On Social Media

‘I Need A Date’ – Ghanaian Actress And Baby Mama, Ynonne Nelson, Reveals As She Step Out Looking ‘All Glow’ (Pictures)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *