Singer Davido has finally apologized to the young lady he body shamed.

The singer was severely bashed by social media users after he slammed a young woman who had called him out for getting involved in politics.

Responding to the lady who uses the handle @_t.lolo on social media, he called her a number of unprintable names and went further by accusing her of prostitution.

The singer has now tendered an apology to the young lady via a lengthy Twitter post.