Davido’s fans defend him over bum spanking controversy

Fans of Nigerian musicians Davido, have come in their numbers to define a critic who trolled him for spanking his girlfriend, Chioma’s behind.

In a video shared by the musician on Instagram yesterday, wherein he showed how he celebrated his Valentine with his girlfriend, a particular social media user found the party where Davido spanked Chioma’s behind, offensive.

Well, the singer’s fans found nothing wrong in the singer spanking his own girlfriend’s behind and quickly came to his defence.

They wrote;

https://twitter.com/onlygeneral_/status/1096378861737181184

