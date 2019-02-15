Davido’s fans defend him over bum spanking controversy

Fans of Nigerian musicians Davido, have come in their numbers to define a critic who trolled him for spanking his girlfriend, Chioma’s behind.

In a video shared by the musician on Instagram yesterday, wherein he showed how he celebrated his Valentine with his girlfriend, a particular social media user found the party where Davido spanked Chioma’s behind, offensive.

Davido slapping Chioma’s ass is mad disrespectful to me,that’ll NEVER be me😌 — coco_philps (@wendy_philipz) February 14, 2019

Well, the singer’s fans found nothing wrong in the singer spanking his own girlfriend’s behind and quickly came to his defence.

They wrote;

Davido spanked ass Ass he is spending millions to maintain You are angry and bitter about it Your anger is not fetching you one naira daily. Get a life biko Are you Chioma?

Is Chioma You?

Is you is Chioma? — OLA CANADA (@danielholks) February 15, 2019

Twitter Feminist: Davido should not have spanked chioma's Ass. That is very disrespectful

Chioma: pic.twitter.com/vIfhPWqwbK — Apostle Of Respect🇳🇬 (@iamthelawrenzi) February 15, 2019

You don’t have a boyfriend.

You don’t have a husband.

You actually don’t have a man. But somehow you worked very hard and succeeded in being bitter over Davido smacking the behind of his own girlfriend. Both parties by the way, happy with it. What is the colour of your problem? — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/onlygeneral_/status/1096378861737181184