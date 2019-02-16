Entertainment, Politics, Trending

Davido’s Reaction Is The Humour You Need To Overcome Disappointment Over INEC’s Presidential Election Postponement

Nigerian talented musician, David Adeleke, simply knowns as Davido is definitely far from pleased with the decision of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) decision to postponed the presidential election.

The talented musician who has a strong affinity with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) while taking to his Twitter handle shared that ”there is nothing wrong in wanting to be president for one more week” in a slight dig at President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:

