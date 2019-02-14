Entertainment, Trending

D’banj And Tuface Celebrate Valentine With Their Wives(Photo)

Nigerian Legendary duo of Tuface Idibia and D’banj are among those catching the  Valentine fever at the moment. The two musical superstars were spotted with their wives hanging out in a classic hangout as they celebrate the lovers day.

Recall that the duo also took their partners on Baecation to Ghana in January – It seems they are both reading the same love novel or what do you think???

D’banj went further to confirm our story by sharing a caption on his Instagram page where he said ”I’m D’banj ; -Ah Babylet OooSssHhhEee, File’ , Don’t get it twisted LOVE is A BeautifulThing -2Baba ; -Yes Ohhh , Annie you know now , you are my True African Queen and Nothing Dey happen”

They said:

