President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the 2019 presidential election, has been greeted with mixed feeling.

While his supporters have sounded the gong, rolled out the drums, and worn their dancing shoes, same can’t be said for supporters of Atiku Abubakar, his strongest competitor.

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and strong supporter of the PDP presidential candidate has called Buhari’s victory, a theft.

The author said the president didn’t not win the election but the ‘selection’, and promised to torment him for the next four years.

His words:

Dear President Buhari,

Congratulations on your stolen mandate. You DID NOT win an election. You won a selection, but lost integrity. I congratulate you for your theft. If God spares my life and yours, I will torment you every step of the way

#PMBWonSelectionButLostIntegrity